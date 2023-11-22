1 best and worst bet at 2023 PFL Finals
The bet you should make and one you should avoid for the 2023 PFL Finals
The PFL's 2023 season comes to a close with their annual PFL Finals event. If you are a fan of title fights then this is definitely the card for you. Six new champions will be crowned on Friday, Nov. 24th taking home a $1 million dollar check along with the belt.
Outside of the massive title fights, former two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison makes her return to action for the first time since her first career loss back in November of 2022.
Former UFC middleweight Derek Brunson will also make his debut at the PFL's final card of the year in what should be a close fight against Ray Cooper III.
With all that in mind, it's time to take a closer look at the stacked card and pick out the best bet and the worst bet of the evening.
All odds are curtesy of DraftKings.com. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Sadibou Sy is the best bet for the 2023 PFL Finals
Sadibou Sy (+130) vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov (-155)
There are probably more enticing bets to be made for the 2023 PFL Finals. Harrison is coming in as a huge favorite (-800) over Aspen Ladd (+550) but perhaps being a year away from action will result in her downfall. There's also a case to be made to bet against Larissa Pacheco, who is also coming in as a massive favorite (-675) despite facing eight-time Russian Sambo champion Marina Mokhnatkina (+490).
Unfortunately, there is a reason as to why they are so heavily favored in their matchups and instead, we bet on a current champion who is being overlooked. Sadibou Sy is on a seven-fight win streak, a streak that includes a win over Rory McDonald as well as picking up the PFL's 2022 welterweight title along with a seven-figure paycheck.
The man he last lost against is the exact same opponent he faces on Friday. Magomed Magomedkerimov, a former PFL champion himself, is likely to feel like the favorite given he has already defeated Sy, back in 2021. However, the Sy he is facing now is not the same Sy he faced over two years ago.
The current PFL welterweight champion has grown leaps and bounds since entering the promotion as a middleweight. Although both men come into this one with PFL championship experience, expect Sy to be able to stand toe-to-toe with the former Pankration champion and raise his second consecutive $1 million bonus.
Derek Brunson is the worst bet for the 2023 PFL Finals
Ray Cooper III (-255) vs. Derek Brunson (+170)
We've all seen this story before. A well-known commodity from the UFC leaves the brand and signs a deal with the PFL to become one of its stars. Expectations soon become far-fetched, with everybody claiming that a move from the UFC to the PFL is a step down, and thus, they should dominate their competition on the way to a million dollar check and a shiny new title.
That is far from the truth. The likes of Anthony Pettis, Rory McDonald, and Shane Burgos to name a few have all made their way towards the PFL only to find it much harder than anybody expected. In fact, all three of the mentioned fighters failed to even make the finals, let alone win a title.
The same rule applies to Brunson. Although perhaps never reaching the heights of Pettis or McDonald in the UFC, he still carved himself out a very respectable career. A ranked middleweight at the time of his departure, it is likely many bettors are looking at the plus money Brunson offers as an underdog as great value.
Stay away from it. It has burned many people in the past and it will continue to do so. The PFL has shown that their talent is not intimidated by the name value you bring but rather by what you can do inside the cage. Ray Cooper III, a two-time PFL champion, is perhaps the toughest fight they could've given Brunson.
Expect another rough debut for a UFC veteran when Brunson steps into the Smartcage.