1 of the best UFC fighters to come out of DWCS Season 2 & 1 of the worst
12 of the 23 contract winners from DWCS Season 2 are still with the UFC.
Worst signing: Jeff Hughes
Jeff Hughes had a pretty impressive resume before joining the UFC. Hughes was 11-3 as an amateur and 9-1 as a pro with five finishes, claiming LFA's heavyweight title and defending it once before impressing on DWCS. Hughes was signed along with Jimmy Crute, Sodiq Yusuff, and Chase Hooper, all of whom are still on the roster.
Coming off his title defense against future The Ultimate Fighter and PFL alum Maurice Greene, Hughes knocked out Josh Appelt in the first round and would debut at UFC Kansas eight months later.
Hughes would go winless in four fights with the organization, losing his debut and rematch to old foe Greene. An eye poke would render his fight with Todd Duffee a no-contest and a month later he would lose to Raphael Pessoa. Hughes' last fight with the UFC would be a submission loss to TUF 28 winner Juan Espino.
All four of his opponents are no longer with the UFC and Hughes hasn't fought since being released after UFC 253 nearly four years ago, making him a signing that didn't go anywhere.