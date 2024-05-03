1 of the best UFC fighters to come out of DWCS Season 2 & 1 of the worst
12 of the 23 contract winners from DWCS Season 2 are still with the UFC.
Best signing: Maycee Barber
Maycee "The Future" Barber was a Legacy Fighting Alliance standout before appearing on DWCS. Barber went 4-0 including three finishes with the LFA and had just turned 20 years old when she finished Jamie Colleen in the third round of week/episode 5. Barber's goal was to become the youngest champion in UFC history, but an injury in her fourth fight put a halt on that.
Barber was a cocky, young fighter when she joined the UFC roster but had made some noise in the flyweight division early on. With three finishes before the third round against Hannah Cifers, JJ Aldrich, and submission specialist Gillian Robertson, Barber hit a setback against Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 246. Though Barber lost by unanimous decision, a knee injury sustained in the fight would keep her out of action for over a year.
Barber would return at UFC 258 against current flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and lose her second straight, but hasn't tasted defeat since. Barber is on a 6-0 run and has changed camps, moving to Team Alpha Male and seemingly matured her fighting style.
Barber stopped the winning streak of Miranda Maverick, beat former title challenger Jessica Eye and former LFA champion Andrea Lee, and then earned her first performance bonus with a hard-fought finish against Amanda Ribas. Barber most recently beat another former title challenger Katlyn Cerminara at UFC 299.
Though Barber's hopes of becoming the youngest UFC champion didn't materialize, she could very well be one win away from a title shot. After an underwhelming matchup for the No. 1 contender spot between Manon Fiorot and Erin Blanchfield didn't impress at UFC Atlantic City, Barber is open to fighting Fiorot or taking her title shot against old foe Grasso. Barber would become the third fighter from DWCS to win a title if successful, joining Sean O'Malley and Jamahal Hill.