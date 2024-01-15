Every UFC submission of 2024
Here are all the UFC submissions that took place in 2024.
By Anwesha Nag
UFC 297
Jimmy Flick
The very first fight of the night delivered a come-back submission win for Jimmy Flick. He secured a second-round arm triangle submission over the hometown favorite, Malcolm Gordon.
Jasmine Jasudavicius
Jasmine Jasudavicius accepted a higher weight to fight Priscila Cachoeira after it was clear she wasn't going to weight and made her pay for it. The Canadian pieced her apart for nearly three full rounds before submitting her in the final seconds of the fight.
Sam Patterson
Sam Patterson earned the third submission in a row when he choked Yohan Lainesse in the very first round.
UFC Vegas 85 will be the next event, stay tuned for more submissions.