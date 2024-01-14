Every UFC knockout of 2024
Here are all the knockouts that took place in the UFC in 2024.
By Anwesha Nag
UFC Vegas 85
Randy Brown
Randy Brown secured one of the best moments of the night when he knocked out Muslim Salikhov in the very first round.
Charles Radtke
Charles Radtke earned a stoppage over Gilbert Urbina in the first round then promptly pissed off all everyone on his post-fight interview.
Themba Gorimbo
Themba Gorimbo proved he's a star once again with the fasted knockout of the night when he landed an overhand right that dropped Pete Rodrigurez in just 32 seconds.
Luana Carolina
Luana Carolina is only the second woman in the UFC to hold a finish so far in 2024. She did so by comeback TKO versus Julija Stoliarenko in the final seconds of their preliminary card fight.
Stay tuned for more potential knockouts.