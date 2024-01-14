Fansided MMA
Every UFC knockout of 2024

Here are all the knockouts that took place in the UFC in 2024.

By Anwesha Nag

UFC
UFC / Brett Carlsen/GettyImages
UFC Vegas 85

Randy Brown

Randy Brown secured one of the best moments of the night when he knocked out Muslim Salikhov in the very first round.

Charles Radtke

Charles Radtke earned a stoppage over Gilbert Urbina in the first round then promptly pissed off all everyone on his post-fight interview.

Themba Gorimbo

Themba Gorimbo proved he's a star once again with the fasted knockout of the night when he landed an overhand right that dropped Pete Rodrigurez in just 32 seconds.

Luana Carolina

Luana Carolina is only the second woman in the UFC to hold a finish so far in 2024. She did so by comeback TKO versus Julija Stoliarenko in the final seconds of their preliminary card fight.

Stay tuned for more potential knockouts.

