Every UFC fighter who missed weight in 2024
A running list of all the UFC fighters who weren't so lucky on the scale in 2024.
By Anwesha Nag
UFC Vegas 85
Luana Carolina
We have yet to have an event this year where someone didn't miss weight. Unfortunately for her, this time it was Luana Carolina who tipped the scales. She came in three pounds over for her fight with Julija Stoliarenko. She will be fined 20 percent.
It's also worth noting that a Road to UFC finalist, Kaiwen also missed weight. Technically he's not a UFC fighter yet, but we'll make note of the miss anyway. He stepped on the scales at 149.5, 3.5 pounds over for his bout with Yizha and will also lose 30 percent.
This story will be updated throughout the year, please check back often.