Every UFC fighter who missed weight in 2024
A running list of all the UFC fighters who weren't so lucky on the scale in 2024.
By Anwesha Nag
Manel Kape - UFC Vegas 84
Unfortunately, Manel Kape holds the honor of being the first UFC fighter to miss weight in 2024.
Kape stepped on the scales 3.5 pounds over for his scheduled fight with Matheus Nicolau on Jan. 13. The did not end up happening due to Nicolau refusing the fight,
After the weight miss, Kape explained that he was sick.
"Guys, I couldn’t make the weight this time, two weeks ago I was extremely sick due to a virus that happened here in Las Vegas, And I had to stay out of training for 5 days and filling myself with antibiotics, not only affected me but many of my training partners," he said on social media after the news broke.
His opponent then slammed him on Twitter for the mishap.
"Kape was irresponsible, reckless, and disrespectful," Nicolau wrote in Portuguese. "He disrespected me, as a sports colleague, opponent and martial artist. He disrespected MMA. Disrespected the UFC. Disrespected companies that support the sport. But most of all, he disrespected you, UFC fan and MMA fan."
OFFICIAL RESULT: Fight scrapped after opponent refused catchweight.
